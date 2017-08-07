‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Trailer Shows First Footage Of Corinne & DeMario’s Pool Rendezvous

So much for steering away from the scandal! During ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, the first official trailer for ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ showed the moment the producers halted production — and the hookup that caused it.

The first extended trailer for season four of Bachelor in Paradise is definitely not shying away from the controversy! The special preview started off showing Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, drinking and jumping in the pool together — 30 minutes after their arrivals. However, their pool adventure doesn’t last long, as we then see an ABC producer interrupting a conversation saying, “Cut it, cut it,” then pulling Corinne. It then cuts to Danielle Maltby who admits the cast was “shocked and confused” by the fiasco. “Are Corinne and DeMario ok? All we know is that we aren’t filming,” she said.

The trailer then moves on to the drama that will continue. “Paradise is back, bigger better and wetter than ever before,” Chris Harrison says in his voiceover. “Mexico will never be the same.” It is a little surprising that Chris was promoting the Paradise trailer during The Bachelorette finale, as a “first look at the production shutdown;” the first promo that aired for season four made a joke of the scandal, and it was later pulled.

The show has definitely been in hot water ever since production was shut down after an allegation of misconduct was made. One producer became extremely uncomfortable after Corinne and DeMario hooked up, and were both allegedly intoxicated. However, after further investigation, filming resumed just two weeks later. While DeMario and Corinne did not return, they will be featured on the live finale. And clearly, the scandal will be a huge part of the beginning of the season.

There were many other insane moments in the trailer that he could have been promoting: Dean Unglert was spotted crying, admitting he had feelings for multiple women; Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes (yes, Josh Murray‘s ex and his BFF) got very close — but he was also interested in Raven Gates; and Daniel Maguire was hoping someone would make a sex tape with him.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 PM ET on ABC. HollywoodLifers, who do you think will find love in Paradise?