Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced through a heartbreaking joint statement on August 6 that Jack Pratt, deeply, it’s just not working out. HollywoodLife.com talked to California divorce attorney David Pisarra (who does not represent Anna or Chris) about why they would take the step of legal separation, and not divorce. andannounced through a heartbreaking joint statement on August 6 that they were legally separating after eight happy years together. The couple, who seemed to basically be the definition of #relationshipgoals, had actually been struggling for some time. Though they love each other, and their son,, deeply, it’s just not working out.talked to California divorce attorney(who does not represent Anna or Chris) about why they would take the step of legal separation, and not divorce.

“The main reason a married couple would file for legal separation is to protect income and assets. Anything the couple earns or acquires after the date of separation can no longer be considered community property subject to the divorce proceedings,” Pisarra told us EXCLUSIVELY. “People also file for separation for jurisdiction issues, if they have not lived in a state long enough to file for divorce, the filing party may not meet jurisdiction qualifications. Maybe they want to file in California but have not been lived in the state long enough.

Of course, it’s unclear why Anna and Chris specifically decided to announce a legal separation. Their reasons are private, but Pisarra sees more possible benefits for a couple in their situation who may want to pursue separation over divorce. “The reason people do legal separation instead of divorce is so that the status of marriage continues during the separation for various reasons, like health insurance,” Pisarra said. “This way, the lesser-earning spouse can maintain insurance and also can accrue time toward social security purposes.” He said that a married couple may also separate, but not divorce, “for religious reasons.”

We’re not in the clear, yet. Though they’re legally separated, and that could be it, the couple can always still get divorced. “What the separation also does is it starts the clock on the divorce which usually takes about 6 months to complete in California (where Chris and Anna live),” Pisarra said. “The separation starts the clock on that time period without having to actually begin divorce filings.”

