Chris Pratt & Anna Faris: From Funny Friends To Relationship Goals To A Shocking Split

We’re still reeling from the news that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have decided to separate. Lets take a look back at their relationship, from meeting as co-stars, to falling in love and, sadly, splitting up.

Chris Pratt, 38, and Anna Faris, 40, met doing what they love: acting. The pair were cast as an on-screen couple in Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and sparks immediately flew. Unfortunately Anna was still married to her first husband at the time, Ben Indra, but the relationship obviously didn’t last. After their on-set meeting, Chris and Anna later revealed that while getting to know each other they found out they had grown up just 20 minutes away from each other in Washington state. Talk about fate! Two years later. in 2009, Chris and Anna secretly got married and managed to keep the news under lock and key for at least a month. From that moment on they were nothing less than one of Hollywood’s most perfect couples!

In 2012 their family expanded with the birth of their son, Jack. Chris and Anna have been very open about the health struggles their son, Jack, now five years old, faced after being born premature. The couple have shared that dealing with their son’s complications only brought them closer together, making their relationship stronger than they ever could have imagined. Unlike most celebrities, Chris and Anna have also been very generous with pictures and updates about Jack on all of their social media accounts. Fans often looked forward to those family oriented posts, especially since Chris and Anna were constantly gushing over each other or their little boy.

As they became parents, both Chris and Anna’s careers skyrocketed. Anna took a break from being a movie star to try her turn on television, only to find mass amounts of success with her hit show, Mom. Chris did the exact opposite once Parks and Recreation came to an end in 2015, focusing his efforts on his growing film resume. After small roles in films like Zero Dark Thirty, Moneyball, and The Five-Year Engagement, Chris got his big break as Star-Lord in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Pretty soon he was a household name thanks to huge blockbuster movies like Jurassic World, Passengers and The Magnificent Seven.

By the end of 2016, Chris and Anna were everyone’s favorite red carpet couple. Not only were they absolutely adorable together, but they never could seem to keep their hands off each other. In December that year Anna revealed that Chris had “upgraded” her engagement ring from a simple stone to a massive diamond-encrusted band. As 2017 began, things were looking as happy as ever for the couple. Chris made an appearance on an episode of Mom as Anna’s on-screen love interest, and she joined him on the international press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2. Sadly it just wasn’t enough, as the couple shocked everyone by announcing they had decided to legally separate on Sunday, August 6. The statement came just over three months after their last red carpet appearance together in London.

