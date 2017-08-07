Chris Brown Flirts With Love of His Life Rihanna After She Posts Racy Crop Over Festival Pic

Uh oh! Just when we thought Chris Brown was finished creeping on Rihanna, he’s at it again. You’ve got to see what he wrote on RiRi’s Instagram after she posted her racy Crop Over Festival pic.

There’s no doubt that Rihanna set the internet on fire by posting her skin-baring costume for the annual Barbados Crop Over festival on Aug. 7. The 29-year-old gave us a look at her gorgeous new curves after wearing oversized clothing for months now. The singer looked SO smoking hot and that wasn’t lost on her ex Chris Brown, 28,. Their relationship may have ended eight long years ago, but he’s still got the hots for the beauty. He posted a set of googly eyes in the comments section of her photo, showing off that he’s not afraid to let the world know he’s still got the feels in a major way. Yes people, he went there!

Breezy’s been giving us some hints lately that he’s still got Rihanna on the brain, as he dropped a new track “Pills and Automobiles” on Aug. 4 and it included a shoutout to his ex’s iconic breakthrough song. “Bad b*tch in Hawaii, umbrella with the ice,” he rapped and it could just be a coincidence. But fans took it to be a sign that it was a subtle shout-out to RiRi and her 2007 megahit “Umbrella.” Click here for pics of Chris and Rihanna.

Chris began following Rihanna on Instagram again in March after months — maybe even years — of not paying attention to her activities online. He can no longer creep on ex Karrueche Tran, 29, due to a five year court order to stay away from her in all forms — including not following her social media accounts. He wrote “Still want it” on a pic that Kae posted on Dec. 26, 2016 wearing nothing but a Sade t-shirt. She totally didn’t want his attention and it looks like now he’s turning it on his other ex Rihanna!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Chris would flirt so openly with Rihanna online?