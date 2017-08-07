Halsey & Charli XCX Team Up To Cover Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’ & It’s Beyond Lit — Watch
Can Halsey and Charli XCX just officially do a duet already? Charli brought out her pal at Lollapalooza on Aug. 6, and no one was expecting them to cover the Spice Girls, but they did and it was GLORIOUS.
Charli XCX, 25, and Halsey, 22, are a total dream team! The popstars surprised the crowd at Lollapalooza when Halsey joined Charli on stage for an epic rendition of the Spice Girls‘ hit “Wannabe.” Watch the video of their performance above!
It’s a little auto-tune heavy, but Charli and Halsey did a great job overall. The crowd was obviously going wild the entire time, and the ladies looked amazing onstage in their contrasting black and white outfits.
The two singers also flaunted their adorable friendship (it never ends!) on Instagram over the weekend. “I’m not having a slumber party with @charli_xcx but I #wannabe. Also idk how to crop photos,” Halsey wrote on a pic of them hanging out, referencing their awesome collaboration. “Thank u for sharing the stage with me!!!!!!!” Charli also gushed on Instagram. Aww!
r u ready??? #zigazigahhh @halsey 💕 pic.twitter.com/2KnwPTTrvr
— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) August 6, 2017
Charli and Halsey were clearly warming up for their tour together this fall, and you won’t want to miss it. Hopefully there are more duets in store! Check out the dates below:
hopeless fountain kingdom Tour
Sept. 29 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Oct. 4 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
Oct. 6 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Oct. 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 9 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center
Oct. 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Oct. 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct. 19 – Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center
Oct. 21 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Oct. 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Oct. 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Oct. 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Oct. 27 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
Oct. 29 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Oct. 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Nov. 4 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Nov. 5 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Nov. 7 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
Nov. 10 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena
Nov. 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Nov. 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 15 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Nov. 18 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 19 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Nov. 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 22 – Cleveland, OH – Wolstein Center
HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Charli and Halsey’s cover of “Wannabe?” Tell us if you think they did it justice!