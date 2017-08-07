Can Halsey and Charli XCX just officially do a duet already? Charli brought out her pal at Lollapalooza on Aug. 6, and no one was expecting them to cover the Spice Girls, but they did and it was GLORIOUS.

Charli XCX, 25, and Halsey, 22, are a total dream team! The popstars surprised the crowd at Lollapalooza when Halsey joined Charli on stage for an epic rendition of the Spice Girls‘ hit “Wannabe.” Watch the video of their performance above!

It’s a little auto-tune heavy, but Charli and Halsey did a great job overall. The crowd was obviously going wild the entire time, and the ladies looked amazing onstage in their contrasting black and white outfits.

The two singers also flaunted their adorable friendship (it never ends!) on Instagram over the weekend. “I’m not having a slumber party with @charli_xcx but I #wannabe. Also idk how to crop photos,” Halsey wrote on a pic of them hanging out, referencing their awesome collaboration. “Thank u for sharing the stage with me!!!!!!!” Charli also gushed on Instagram. Aww!

Charli and Halsey were clearly warming up for their tour together this fall, and you won’t want to miss it. Hopefully there are more duets in store! Check out the dates below:

hopeless fountain kingdom Tour

Sept. 29 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Oct. 4 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Oct. 6 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Oct. 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 9 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center

Oct. 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct. 14 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct. 19 – Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center

Oct. 21 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Oct. 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Oct. 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Oct. 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Oct. 27 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

Oct. 29 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Oct. 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Nov. 4 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Nov. 5 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Nov. 7 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

Nov. 10 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena

Nov. 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Nov. 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 15 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Nov. 18 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 19 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Nov. 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 22 – Cleveland, OH – Wolstein Center

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Charli and Halsey’s cover of “Wannabe?” Tell us if you think they did it justice!