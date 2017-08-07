13 Hotties Who Insist They ‘Woke Up Like This’ & Look Perfect Without Makeup

#iwokeuplikethis. Normally all dolled up, these celebrities look just as perfect first thing in the morning with barely any makeup on. OK — maybe smudged mascara from the night before but that’s it!

Seeing celebrities without makeup is like watching a solar eclipse for the first time. You’re not quite sure if it’s even real, and you definitely can’t look away no matter how beautiful or bright it is. These Hollywood hotties are totally embracing the au-natural look, posing for selfies in bed long before the glam squad arrives with eyelash extensions, bronzer, and a bag full of beauty tricks. Surely Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, and Lindsay Lohan can’t look that stunning without all that jazz, right? Nope. Wrong. They can. And it’s giving us serious envy because we look like something that got caught in the drain during a rainstorm first thing in the morning. #notkidding

Growing up, the only thing we wanted to do was borrow our mother or older sister’s makeup. Now, we can’t wait to get off work, come home, pour makeup remover all over our faces…and also take off the bra. Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Gigi Hadid, and more gorg gals can all relate. Some have also stepped out in PUBLIC without their faces on. Gigi loves flaunting her natural beauty around boyfriend Zayn Malik no matter what they’re doing. “Hello” singer Adele even recorded a video message to her millions of fans without any makeup on when she cancelled the remainder of her tour due to coming down with a cold.

And then there’s Alicia Keys, whose natural complexion not only comes with cute freckles — but an important message for women too. “I guess I’ve come to terms that life is going to be a constant peeling back of layers, a constant unlearning of what we’ve been taught or believe to be true,”she told Glamour. “I think that I’ve come to terms with the fact that that’s just going to happen for the whole duration of my life.” We could all take a lesson or two from this girl.

HollywoodLifers, which makeup free selfie is your favorite? Have you ever posted a picture of yourself without makeup on?