Gal, Kit, Zayn & More Celeb Names Top 2017’s Baby Name Trends

We all want to be like celebrities, but not everyone can be a star. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get a little closer to fame with your name! Here are the celebs whose names are leading the 2017 baby name trends.

Picking a name for your bundle of joy is one of the toughest parenting decisions you’ll ever make. Sure it isn’t a life or death kinda problem, but it is something that will stick with your kid till the day they die — so you wanna put some thought into it. Everyone goes about it differently, from checking baby name books to using family names to picking the name of a favorite character. And then there are those who look to the trends, and who inspires trends more than celebs? Some of 2017’s most popular baby names are inspired by famous stars, according to Namberry. What’s more, these are the celebs with kinda out there monikers!

This year, Namberry says parents are taking a cue from the parents who named today’s celebrities and going for some unusual selections that carry a lot more weight now that those babies have grown up to be superstars! Check out the gallery above and you’ll see that actors and actresses like Dove Cameron, Gal Gadot, Kiernan Shipka, Maisie Williams, Samira Wiley, Saoirse Ronan, Zendaya, Alden Ehrenreich, Ansel Elgort, Asa Butterfield, Dev Patel, Kit Harington and Rebel Wilson, all have first names that new parents are super into. Not to mention model Gigi Hadid and singers Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, whose names have also risen in popularity.

Sure, there are plenty of famous celebs with beautiful “normal” names — Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Matt Damon, to name a few — but aren’t these names just a little more fun? And who knows, maybe one day Zendaya will be just as popular as Jen, or Niall will be beating out Brad! Click here to see the names celebrities name their babies!

