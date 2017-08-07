Celeb Splits of 2017: Chris Pratt & Anna Faris & 19 More Devastating Breakups This Year

It may be too soon to hear this, but Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are hardly the only celeb couple to split in 2017. While you mourn their separation, take a look at 19 other celeb couples who called it quits.

Fans freaked out when Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation on August 6. Chris and Anna are thought of as having one of the most stable, loving, and happy relationships in Hollywood, so if they couldn’t make it work, would any other faves? Now that fans have calmed down and stopped sending poor Anna tweets and gifs about how “love is dead,” they might want to brace themselves for worse news: a whopping NINETEEN other celebrity couples have called it quits just in 2017 alone…so far! From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, to Blac Chyna, 29, and Rob Kardashian, 30 (again), it was just too damn hard to make things work in 2017.

Don’t freak out too hard. Couples break up all the time! But just as it seemed like we were getting hit nonstop with celebrity deaths in 2016, so it goes with celebrity breakups in 2017. One of the most shocking splits of the year was Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27. Though their breakup was coming for a long time, fans were taken aback by them actually going through with it! Kylie simply had enough with Tyga’s mooching and alleged cheating. She’s now happy with new boyfriend Travis Scott, 26!

At least they weren't married. Luann de Lesseps, 52, throughly stunned her Real Housewives of New York audience when she announced in early August that she and husband Tom D'Agostino were divorcing after just eight months of marriage! Even for a Real Housewives couple, that's pretty rough. Luann tearfully explained to fans that she wanted to make it work, but allegations that Tom cheated were too much to bear. Aww!

