Harry Styles & Camille Rowe: Inside Their ‘Intense Connection’ — Why They’re ‘Smitten’

Pop stars dating models might seem like such a cliche, but for Harry Styles and Camille Rowe there’s so much more going on. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details about what gives them such an intense connection.

It takes quite a woman to catch the eye of Harry Styles, but the 23-year-old singer just couldn’t help himself when he met stunning model Camille Rowe, 27, who he’s now absolutely crazy about. “Harry and Camille were introduced by their mutual friend Alexa Chung. Harry’s dated two Victoria’s Secret models in the past, so Alexa had a hunch he would really be into Camille, and well, she’s gorgeous, so why wouldn’t he?!! They immediately clicked and Harry is pretty smitten. Camille is super cool, and has this really thick French accent which Harry thinks is really sexy!” a pal of Alexa’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The Parisian-born Camille has not only walked the runway in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she’s also graced campaigns for Dior, Chloé, Louis Vuitton, The Gap, H&M, Abercrombie & Fitch and Tommy Hilfiger. The knockout didn’t even pursue a career in modeling as the industry found her, as she was discovered in a Parisian cafe when she was an 18-year-old student. Nearly a decade later she’s at the top of the field and she’s got the affections of one of the hottest pop stars in the world! Click here for pics of Harry’s famous ex-girlfriends.

“It’s early days between them, and they’ve only been dating for a month or so, but it’s already pretty hot between them and they have a really intense connection. Camille has led a really interesting life, and she’s really rock and roll. There’s no doubting she’s definitely going to keep Harry on his toes,” our insider adds. She sounds like the perfect match for the “Sign of the Times” singer, and Camille calls Los Angeles home just like Harry does so at least they’ll be able to spent quality time together and grow their relationship. Just one look at her Instagram shows she’s one cool chick, as she loves dancing, skateboarding, chilling out with pals and even campaigning for pro-women’s and gay rights causes. She even went as Britney Spears in her “Oops I did it again” video for Halloween in 2016! What’s not to love?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry and Camille will end up in a serious relationship?