Brooke Valentine Comes Face To Face With Her BF’s Side Chick In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Awkward alert! Brooke Valentine is on a mission from the moment she arrives to Safaree’s event, in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the Aug. 7 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood.’ After finding her boyfriend’s side chick Jade, she boldly confronts her!

Don’t play her for a fool! After hearing about her boyfriend’s other woman, Brooke Valentine, 32, wants to know the truth. She arrives to Safaree Samuels‘ star-studded event so she can come face to face with the side chick in question, in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the Aug. 7 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. “After hearing about this paralegal thot, running around talking about how she’s in a relationship with Marcus [Black]…I had to pull up to this little event and find out for my self,” she says. Last week, Jade confessed to Lyrica Anderson, 28, and several others that she was supposedly hooking up with Marcus while helping him get a divorce.

Brooke is on the hunt while scoping the scene with her friend Nia Riley, 28, utilizing her best spy skills to get the receipts she so desperately needs! “Bingo! Found the paralegal ho after suffering through so many over-filtered pictures online,” Brooke says. “Now, I’ve got to pull up on her and see what’s really going on. This girl sounds as clueless as she looks. I just want to let her know that whatever ‘services’ she’s been rendering Marcus, I’m sitting right next to him and your ass is in the rear view. I’ve heard what you’ve been going around telling certain people, so I just want to hear the story.” Brooke calls her out and Jade responds, “Are you talking about Marcus Black?” Uh oh!

Of course, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood offers it’s fair share of drama, but there could also be some hot new romances brewing! “I didn’t know what to expect from Chanel West Coast, having her perform at my party,” Safaree says in his confessional. “But then to see her there practically naked, I’m like ‘yooooooo.’ I’m intrigued by this girl – to say the least.” Safaree later joked to Chanel that she should consider oiling up for her next performance. Yowza!

