Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: She Feels ‘Young’ & ‘Genuinely Happy’ With Him All The Time

Britney Spears couldn’t be any more smitten with her sexy younger man Sam Asghari! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s so happy with him, and he makes her feel youthful again!

Nothing adds a little pep to your step like dating and incredibly sexy guy that’s 12 years younger than you! Britney Spears, 35, is loving her new man Sam Asghari, 23, and he’s reviving her whole life! A source close to BritBrit tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how happy the strapping young lad is making the pop star. Click here to see pics of the hot duo.

“She feels that she can be young again with Sam,” said the insider. “She obviously has been in the limelight and also a mother and hasn’t really been able to experience a lot of normal things in life while being in the public eye. Sam makes her feel grounded and just doing normal things like watching movies is a sense of fun she hasn’t had in quite some time.” Omg, that’s so cute!

But it’s not all hot and heavy an fun. Sam is actually a great partner to Brit. “He makes thing easy, and he is no drama and not really fame hungry and she really embraces that from him,” said the source. “They vibe very well with each other. She is genuinely happy and trusts him.” Awww! Another source told HollywoodLife.com that even Britney’s kids really like Sam. We really hope that their love continues to grow, because this couple is giving us all hope!

