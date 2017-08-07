Beyonce Planning Surprise Appearances On JAY-Z’s Tour: They’re Ready To Conquer The World

JAY-Z is about to hit the road again for his ‘4:44’ Tour! Does this mean we can expect to see Beyonce join her hubby on stage?! Here’s the details!

Seeing JAY-Z, 47, live is something special. Seeing Beyonce, 35, live is life-affirming! But seeing them together? That’s the stuff dreams are made of! And now that the rapper is gearing up for his next tour, fans everywhere are desperate to know if his gorgeous wife will be sashaying on stage to perform “Family Feud” with her man! Thankfully, our source says the world-famous couple will indeed be performing together but it’s anyone’s guess just which dates Bey will be dropping by! Check out pics of this adorable couple and their family right here!

“It’s a really busy time for Beyonce and Jay, they have the twins, a new home they’re waiting to move into, Blue is about to start back at school, and Jay is about to head off on tour,” a source close to Beyonce tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s kinda crazy right now, but they both thrive when they have a lot going on, and their relationship is stronger than ever. Beyonce has been working on new music, and she’s planning on making some surprise appearances during Jay’s tour, it’s insane how much energy she has, especially considering how little sleep she’s getting!” Cannot. Wait.

Our insider added that JAY and Bey are better than ever following the arrival of their twins Rumi and Sir Carter, which could not have been easy! “The birth of the twins really pulled Beyonce and Jay even tighter together, and their relationship is in the best place its ever been. They truly feel that they can conquer the world, they’ve been through so much together, and each adversity ends in them becoming closer.” Awww! So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, would you die if Bey showed up during JAY’s performance? Let us know!