21 Epic TV Moments From The 90s & 2000s That Would Have Immediately Trended On Twitter

Before Twitter, we actually discussed TV — but now, we create hashtags that immediate trend. And these moments would have absolutely made it onto Twitter immediately.

As a disclaimer, there are so many moments to chose from when it comes to iconic TV moments. Luckily, we have a staff of pretty well-educated TV nuts here and we’ve put together a list of some of the most incredible moments — some good and some bad — that would have been a top Twitter and Facebook trend the moment it happened.

We all know #RIPKeithScott and #TeamPacey would have been filling your timeline — yes, you would have even created new hashtags. In today’s TV-loving world, every moment on TV trends. Whether it’s Jon Snow’s “death,” or #PLLEndgame, or Elena surviving, these days, if it happens on TV, it also happens on the internet.

However, before all of that, we all just discussed it. I called my sister when Sheriff Doug kissed Jack McPhee in the first few minutes of the Dawson’s Creek finale; I had a viewing party when Kristin, Jessica and Alex said goodbye and left Laguna Beach for college; I even cried with my mom when Jonathan Taylor Thomas left Home Improvement. That’s what we used to do. Now, not so much. So, you can click through our gallery to see 21 amazing tv moments that went down before Twitter.

