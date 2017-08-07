Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Why They Could Stay Together Forever, But Never Get Married

It’s no secret that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship is rock solid. So, an engagement would naturally be the next step, right? Well, here’s the surprising reason why the pair may not make it to the aisle…

Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, have become one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. They’ve defied all of the odds from haters who’ve claimed that they’re complete opposites; and, they’ve proved that couples who work together, stay together. Now that they Voice judges have been going strong for about two years, fans are anxiously waiting for Blake to put a ring on it! However, you might not want to hold your breathe on that one. But, it’s not because there’s trouble in paradise.

“Blake and Gwen love each other and they have so much in common with each other. They laugh all the time and they are pretty much perfect for each other. So, when others bring up the topic of marriage and engagements to them, it’s not really too important to them,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Marriage is never frowned upon by the couple. But, sometimes more than not, its not of the utmost importance. In their eyes, they have it all. “Gwen and Blake think that they already have it made and they don’t feel like a piece of paper will enhance that in any way.”

So, is the couple ruling out marriage for good? — Not so fast. “This is not to say that they will never get married,” our insider says, adding, “But, it’s just the thought process they usually find themselves in when it’s brought up.” Hopefully Gwen and Blake will treat us to and epic proposal, one day.

Like HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Blake knows Gwen’s worth, and he’s well aware that she’s “marriage material.” And, as if things couldn’t get any more perfect, her boys —Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 — love him! The couple and Gwen’s kids have been spending a ton of time together recently. They traveled with the three boys in mid July, where Blake even took them fishing! So cute!

It’s crazy to think that it’s already been about two years since Blake and Gwen first sparked romance rumors on the set of The Voice. Fans, as well as anyone with eyes took notice to their close chemistry in Nov. 2014. However, the two stars were still married to their former spouses [at the time]. But, that didn’t stop their relationship from blossoming. Blake and his then-wife, Miranda Lambert, 33, eventually divorced in July 2015, after four years of marriage. Coincidentally, Gwen and her then-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 51, announced their split [after 13 years of marriage] around the same time. Finally, in Oct. 2015, Gwen and Blake began to open up about their relationship. And, they pretty much confirmed what we all already knew!

