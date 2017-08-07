Chris Pratt ‘Has Not Yet Moved Out Of The Family Home’ He Shares With Anna Faris Despite Split

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris shocked their fans when they announced that their marriage and reign as Hollywood’s most adorable couple was ending. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s still living in their home.

SO sad! Chris Pratt, 38, and Anna Faris, 40, seemed like they had one of the most solid marriages in all of Tinseltown. Which is why it came as unfathomable news that they decided to end their eight-year marriage by legally separating. While they made the shocking announcement in a joint statement on Aug. 6, he still hasn’t packed up and left their home. “Chris has not yet moved out of the family home he shares with Anna and his son Jack. Between work and vacations, Chris has been traveling a lot and has not had a chance to move out of the home,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Anna and Chris are taking the separation slowly and are trying to be considerate of each other’s feelings. Chris still has his things at their house in the Hollywood Hills that he still considers his home. He is in no rush to move or to grab his stuff and run. For now the couple are trying to take things one step at a time and just announcing the separation was difficult and traumatic enough,” our insider continues. Click here for pics of Chris and Anna

“Anna and Chris have been inching closer to this decision for years, it was not something they took lightly or that happened over night. They have been together for years so the breakup will likely take some time too,” our source adds. It seems like Chris hasn’t been in the United States — let alone at home — in ages from the looks of his Instagram account. He spent the first part of the year in London filming Avengers: Infinity War, and followed it up by heading to Hawaii to shoot Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which just wrapped filming in mid-July.

It seemed like the only times he even mentioned Ana on his Insta was on special occasions, in May telling her “A big Mother’s Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you.” He had a brief reunion with the Mom star when she went to Europe to meet up with him in March. At the time he posted a pic of Anna and bemoaned the fact that he had leave her to go back to work in London. “Just spent the most amazing night in #Paris with my dear, sweet and amazing wife @annafaris I mean… just look at her. Back in the U.K. now and back to work.” Being one of the biggest movie stars on the planet sure made it hard to hold down a family life LA.

