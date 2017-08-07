Anna Faris Confessed Her Marriage To Chris Pratt Was Tricky Weeks Before Split

Was she dropping a hint? Anna Faris seemingly revealed there was trouble in paradise weeks before announcing her split with Chris Pratt. She confessed that being in the spotlight put a strain on their relationship, saying it was ‘tricky.’

Love isn’t always rainbows and butterflies. Anna Faris, 40, opened up about the difficulties of being viewed as a power couple weeks before calling it quits with her hubby of eight years, Chris Pratt, 38. “I don’t think that’s something, when you’re an actor, that you’re prepared for,” she told PEOPLE in July, after being asked how celebrity status has effected her relationship. “There are two different roles that you play — the one on-camera and the one in public. That’s the tricky part.” She still spoke very highly of Chris while explaining how they navigated life in the limelight, so it was even more shocking when they announced their separation via Facebook on Aug. 6. See pics of Anna and Chris throughout their relationship, right here.

Chris and Anna were married for nearly a decade and they constantly made red carpet appearances together, becoming a fan-favorite couple. They also have an adorable son together named Jack, who turns 5 in Aug. 2017. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” Chris revealed in his announcement. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The pressures of Tinseltown reportedly drove this couple apart, after they fell in love on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. As we previously reported, “It pretty much came down to his massive career success, that came out of nowhere, not only for the world but for him; that is the culprit for the break up,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Now, he is working all the time, and it just strained their relationship.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Anna was hinting about the split? Tell us, below.