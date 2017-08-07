50 Cent & Gabrielle Union Go At It On Instagram Over TV Shows: See Their Wild Fight Explode

50 Cent declared a battle of the primetime shows! On Aug. 6, he aimed shots at an unnamed TV series that rivals his hit show, ‘Power’. And, Gabrielle Union taught him a lesson about sharing the spotlight!

Do you remember the old saying, “Sharing is caring?” — Gabrielle Union, 44, sure does! After 50 Cent, 42, took a couple shots at an unnamed show that rivals his Starz series, Power, Gabrielle took him back to the playground for a lesson on sharing. “Remember that other show that thought they were in competition with POWER, what happened to it?” 50 wrote on Instagram. “I don’t hear anyone talking sh-t anymore. Now I’m gonna take over BET,” he continued. And, that’s where Gabrielle came in.

“I don’t compete with other artists, only celebrate,” Gabrielle, who stars in BET’s hit series, Being Mary Jane, said in response to 50’s initial post. “Enough space for all of us to succeed. Cheers to Power and cheers to other creative folks uplifting each other. ALL our programming could use more shine, so I opt to [uplift]. I know that celebrating others in no way dims my shine. Keep shining @50cent.”

If you’re a fan of 50’s, you know that he never turns a blind eye to controversy, especially when it comes to his reputation. And, while he did hit back at Gabrielle’s comment, he gave her a lighter dose of his usual shade. Why? Well, again, if you’re a fan of 50’s you would know that he is friendly with Gabrielle’s husband, Chicago Bulls guard, Dwyane Wade, 35.

“@gabunion I’m never gonna argue with you because your Wades lady,” 50 hit back. “I like Wade, I got a lot of respect for him. This post has nothing to do with you, but you know I’m gonna be #1 at BET, and I want you to know your Mary Jane show is welcome to stay on my network. LOL.”

Then, 50 took things a step further when he screen-shotted his exchange with Gabrielle and posted it to his Instagram page. “You keep it up I’m a tell Dwyane, because I feel like your picking a fight with me,” the rapper turned actor said, adding, “He ain’t gonna like this shit. LOL #50Centralbet”. Damn, 50. He also allegedly commented on Irv Gotti‘s show, Tales, threatening to terminate it from the network [BET].

50’s tit for tat with Gabrielle also comes after he made heads turn on Instagram, July 31. He threatened to leave Power, which he stars in and executive produces, because of the show’s network, Starz. While 50’s threats were frightening to Power fans everywhere, he’s been promoting the show on Instagram. 50 is also slated to premiere a new sketch comedy show, 50 Central on BET sometime in 2017.

Both Power and Being Mary Jane are in their fourth season, with just three episodes left before Power wraps up. And, we have a feeling that the both shows will get the green light for a fifth season!

