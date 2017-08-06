Tiny Giving T.I. His Last Chance To Save Their Marriage — Everything’s At Stake

Tiny and T.I. are giving us life with the cute messages they have shared and fun pictures they’ve taken, supporting the reports they have called off their divorce. But an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY this is really their ‘last chance’ to save their marriage.

As we previously reported, sources say T.I., 36, and Tiny, 42, have officially called off their divorce and the couple’s behavior as of late has done absolutely nothing to debunk those allegations. The lovey dovey pair continue to fawn over each other on social media, getting extra nostalgic on their seventh wedding anniversary on July 31 and their family trip to the Bahamas. Now we’re just wondering how long this perfect little bubble can last and if this means their marriage is truly safe.

“Right now T.I. is saying all the right things and he says he’s committed to making their marriage work, but Tiny’s heard it all before, and it’s questionable how long he’ll be able to maintain the good husband act,” a source close to Tiny told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny’s taking him at his word though, she wants their marriage to work more than anything, and there’s no questioning how much happier the kids are when they’re together. But, Tiny’s not delusional, and she’s no fool, she’s made it clear to T.I. that if he starts messing her around again then he’s out the door. This is their last chance, and there’s everything at stake, everyone’s hoping that T.I. is being genuine, and that he won’t slip back to his old ways again.”

We really hope these two are able to keep it together, seeing as they share three adorable children — Clifford “King”, 12, Major, 9, Heiress, 1 — and seven years of marriage. But we think if they truly want to make it work they will. And, as T.I. wrote to Tiny in the caption of a collage of photos he posted to Instagram on their anniversary, there is “never a dull moment” with these two.

