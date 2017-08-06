‘The Bachelorette’: 15 Super Sexy Pics Of Bryan, Peter & Eric That Will Make You Drool

‘The Bachelorette’ finale is one day away, so we’ve rounded up the hottest photos of the final 3 contestants — Peter, Bryan, and Eric — that will make you swoon for days.

Rachel Lindsay, 32, has got one heck of a decision to make on the Aug. 7 finale of The Bachelorette. She’s got 3 fine men to choose from — Peter Kraus, Bryan Abasolo, and Eric Bigger — who have all found a place in her heart. In addition to their charm, these guys are SUPER HOT! Rachel is one lucky girl! Every time these 3 hotties are on the TV, hearts everywhere just melt to the floor.

Let’s start with the hunk that caught Rachel’s eye the very first night: Bryan. The 37-year-old received the first impression rose. His chiseled body and that scruff had all of us swooning, not just Rachel. His Instagram page is full of sexy shirtless photos and him lounging in his scrubs. Just when you thought he couldn’t get any hotter, he’s a chiropractor, too! What a dreamboat!

But Bryan’s not the only hottie left standing. There’s Peter, 31, and Eric, too! Peter became a fan favorite from the very beginning. He’s got the handsome look down pat with his ripped body, salt-and-pepper hair, tats, and a gap tooth. Plus, he’s a personal trainer! No wonder he’s so fit. Any time this guy is shirtless, everyone is just like WHOA.

Now we have to talk about Eric, 29. This hottie has stolen our hearts over the course of the season. Not only is Eric super sexy, he’s very sensitive. He openly admitted to Rachel that he’s inexperienced when it comes to relationships, and his honesty only made him more attractive. So, who will Rachel choose? We’ll find out on the 3-hour finale on Aug. 7. Take a look at Bryan, Peter, and Eric’s hottest photos in our gallery and decide who you think is going to win Rachel’s heart forever!

