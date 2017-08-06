National Sister Day: Are You Preppy Like Kate Or A Tomboy Like Pippa Middleton?

Hollywood is packed with A-list siblings, but no one can touch the royal family. In honor of National Sister Day, take our quiz to find out if you’re more like Kate or Pippa Middleton!

Sisters — can’t live with them, can’t live without them. If you grew up with one, you’ll probably agree that when you were younger, you wanted to be exactly like her. Stealing clothes, makeup, and high heels every time she left the house. But as an adult, your sense of individuality set in — and now you two could easily be polar opposites! Think of Jessica and Ashlee Simpson. The Dukes Of Hazzard actress was the pretty girl-next-door blonde with a sun-kissed skin. Ashlee was more of the rocker type, dying her hair brown, black, then a vibrant red! She wore skinny jeans and dirty Converse, and married a total badass — Pete Wentz.

The same could be said of Pippa and Kate Middleton. Yes they’re both connected to the royal family, but these brunette beauties couldn’t be more different! One is more interested in the arts, the other is obsessed with sports. One got married in the city, the other in the country. One honeymooned in tropical paradise, the other in the snowy mountains. See what we mean? Take our quiz below to find out which sister you relate to the most — you might learn something about yourself on this lazy Sunday. Come on, what better things do you have to do?

Kendall and Kylie Jenner also fall into the same category! The supermodel has always called herself a tomboy who loves anything outdoorsy — horseback riding, jet-skiing, and even hitting the slopes in winter. Kylie, on the other hand, adores anything in the beauty department — wigs, hair extensions, and makeup! Heck, she even has her own successful beauty line!

HollywoodLifers, did you take our sister quiz? Share your results below!