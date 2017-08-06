Best friends are forever, so you want to keep them close. Like maybe even part of your relationship close. That’s how Kylie feels about having her BFF Jordyn Woods hanging with her and her beaus all the time!

Jordyn Woods, 19, and Kylie Jenner, 19, have been BFFs for a very long time, so it’s only natural they would put their friendship before any relationships. Or, you know, just sort of combine them a bit. Thats what Kylie and Jordyn say ends up happening whenever the lip kit mogul is in a relationship — which is pretty often.

“I become an extended leg of their relationship,” Jordyn told E! News‘ Erin Lim in an exclusive interview. “Whoever she’s with.” “She’s like the third wheel,” Kylie said, agreeing with her bestie, adding, “I feel like I really am always in a relationship, so we’re kind of used to it. If I was single, she would probably not be friends with me because I would just want to be with her all the time.”

The model went on to joke with Kylie about how she hasn’t known her “ever to not be in a relationship” — which is pretty true seeing as in the last year Kylie ended her relationship with longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga, and quickly started up a new one with Travis Scott. “Sometimes the guy has to understand like, ‘Right now it’s our time,'” she said.

In the sneak peek of tonight’s premiere of Life of Kylie, Jordyn talks about the bond she shares with the youngest member of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “We have a special connection where we just get each other,” she said. “Knowing you could tell them like, ‘Hey, I just killed someone, I need you to come…’ Not saying we would ever do that.” Life of Kylie premieres tonight, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. on E!. Click here to see pics of Life of Kylie season 1.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie and Jordyn’s adorable relationship? Have you ever felt like a third wheel with a friend or vice versa? Let us know below!