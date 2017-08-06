Kylie Jenner Admits She’s Jealous Of Kendall & Kim: ‘I Wish I Could Do What They Do’

Kylie Jenner is finally the star of her own reality show, but it’s no cakewalk. She confesses on ‘Life of Kylie’ that she thinks she’ll never be able to keep up with her sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is baring all with her new show Life of Kylie, which premiered in two parts on Aug. 6. First, we’re introduced to Kylie’s squad: her best friend Jordyn Woods, executive assistant Victoria Gamero, makeup artist Ariel Tejada and hairstylist Tokyo, plus her adorable dogs. The Lip Kit mogul explains that she acts differently around her friends than when she’s on social media, and the show is meant to show the real Kylie!

Of course, her makeup company is a big subject. “It’s really my only passion,” she says in a confessional, admitting that she needs makeup even though she doesn’t wear it all the time. Her Lip Kits aren’t mentioned again in the premiere, but you can bet it’ll come up again later.

Since this is an intro episode, there’s not too much happening in way of plot. However, there’s a bit of action when Kylie accompanies a fan named Albert to prom because she never got the chance to go and has always wanted to! Kylie FaceTimes the student’s mom to set it up as a surprise, and it’s the sweetest thing ever.

Kylie also reveals that she didn’t really want to be homeschooled, but she had to once she started missing so much school from work. “It’s hard to feel normal. Prom is just a normal thing for people, but for me, I didn’t get to experience that,” she shares. Well, mission accomplished — and the reactions when she shows up at the prom are priceless!

It’s not a total picnic, though. Kylie is mobbed by kids at the prom, and she opens up in a confessional about her struggle with fame. “Kim [Kardashian] always said this is what she’s made for, and I respect that, but it’s hard to do normal things when every single person knows who you are,” Kylie says.

The idea of going to therapy occurs to Kylie, and she has her first session in the second part of the premiere. (Interestingly, the therapist is kept anonymous, which is pretty unusual for a Kardashian/Jenner reality show.) “I don’t know what it’s like to live a normal life,” Kylie tells the doctor. “When you grow up on camera, people think they know you. I started filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians when I was 9 years old, so I don’t know what it’s like to not have people know who you are.” She admits she’s developed a different personal for social media, and she feels like she has to maintain an image that isn’t totally her. “I think I’ve lost part of myself,” she adds.

Kylie and Jordyn go to the beach at night to avoid attention, and have a heart to heart. “I just feel like this fame thing is going to come to an end sooner than we think. I just don’t know who I’m doing it for. I see Kendall [Jenner] and Bella [Hadid] and Hailey [Baldwin], they’re out here every day, they just put their outfits together, they’re made for this,” Kylie says, “And sometimes I wish I can do what they do. But that’s not me. I would love to wear a hoodie and sweats every day. I’m getting the bug again, where I just want to run away.”

