Khloe Kardashian & Shirtless Tristan Thompson Pack On PDA During Romantic Poolside Date

Why on Earth should Tristan Thompson stay away from Khloe Kardashian? LeBron James‘ alleged stepfather posted a bizarre video of himself warning the Cavaliers baller, 27, to steer clear of the reality star, but on Sunday Aug. 6, he did the exact opposite. The loved-up couple didn’t seem to be carrying any worries or anxieties as they cuddled by the pool at her luxurious LA pad. Dressed in a red hot one-piece with matching retro sunglasses, Khloe, 33, planted a giant smooch on her boyfriend’s cheek as he took the picture. We never knew that Tristan had a giant chest piece tattoo!

With NBA season all wrapped up, the athlete is free to spend as much time with Khloe in LA as he wants. The couple aren’t looking to buy a house together just yet, but renting a love pad is a definite possibility. “He needs somewhere to stay when he’s not playing and training,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe is staying with Tristan almost every night anyway so why not find a mutual place? They are super serious and even trying for a baby. He definitely sees a future with her.” The only problem is that the 6-foot-9 hunk is picky about where he lives, “and still likes his own space and decor.”

Fortunately, they’ve managed to meet in the middle when it comes to planning their future. Following reports that the Good American designer is expecting her first child, she and Tristan have started talking baby plans, regardless of whether the pregnancy rumors are true. Never hurts to be prepared, right? They’ve agreed to spend equal time in Cleveland and Los Angeles — once a baby is actually born.

