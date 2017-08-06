Joseline Hernandez Goes Braless On Cover Art For New Track ‘Run Me My Money’

Talk about a triple threat! ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Joseline Hernandez dropped a killer new track on Aug. 6 titled ‘Run Me My Money.’ The song is totally hot, but her topless cover is beyond sizzling!

Joseline Hernandez can sing, she can model, and she’s the star of a hit VH1 show. The 30-year old Puerto Rican princess went back to her musical roots recently, having dropped not one, but TWO new tracks on Aug. 6. Said to be the Nicki Minaj of Puerto Rico, Joseline spits some sick rap verses in “Run Me My Money” and “Mi Cualto.” You can listen to both songs, sung in English and in Spanish, at the bottom of this page. Even though summer is sadly coming to a close, we can always count on Joseline to keep the tropical vibe going.

Known for her scandalous outfits, the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stunner leaves very little to the imagination on her music’s cover art. Dressed in a black overcoat and a chunky padlock necklace, a topless Joseline caresses her bare breasts with “Mi Cualto” written across her red lips. The triple threat also rocks shimmery gold eyeshadow and cat-eye black eyeliner to highlight her gorgeous hazel eyes. She styled her long, black hair in sexy beach waves down the center part.

As we previously told you, Joseline quit Love & Hip Hop in late July to concentrate on her music career and other things that make her happy. Dealing with all that unnecessary drama certainly wasn’t one of them. “I left to focus on what it is that I want to do for my life,” she explained in a Facebook Live interview with Complex. “That’s doing my music, that’s doing my acting, my producing, and raising my kid. I want to show my daughter she can do everything she wants, however she wants to do it — and there is no stopping you.” This is a new chapter for Joseline, who welcomed daughter Bonnie Bella with Stevie J in December.

