Tyga Has Sexy IG Stars Rap His Lyrics — Is He Trying To Make Kylie Jenner Jealous?

The #MoveToLAChallenge is taking over Instagram! Tyga’s page is packed with sexy girls rapping the lyrics to his latest track, but is it all just a ploy to make ex-bae Kylie Jenner jealous?

In the normal world, flirting with someone is usually an effective method to make an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend jealous. But in the celebrity world, everything is heightened to the max! You may have noticed that the #MoveToLAChallenge is trending on Instagram — but what is it? Tyga, 27, created the hashtag this week and it’s basically sexy IG models rapping the lyrics to his newest song “Move To L.A.” The hot babes record videos of themselves singing and dancing around in skimpy lingerie, and then the hip-hop star posts them to his personal page (watch an example below). Maybe it’s a way to help them get more followers — or maybe it’s a way to make former flame Kylie Jenner, 19, jealous!

We honestly can’t even count how many stunning IG models, each one sexier than the next, have taken part in the challenge. The videos aren’t necessarily exciting…unless you’re a guy looking to see some major cleavage, fake boobs, and thong bikini bottoms. Then it’s probably insanely riveting. The “Rack City” hitmaker hasn’t mentioned any prizes or anything like that, but the opportunity to appear on his account could be enough for these women. OMG, wait, what if the winner gets to move to LA — like the song suggests! Would Tyga seriously fly a girl out to LA on his dime just for recording a simple video?

That would be completely nuts, considering he already has PLENTY of numbers in his little black book. Kylie’s ex has been spotted with so many girls in recent weeks — like the mystery brunette he took to lunch in Studio City on July 21, or the blonde bombshell he was photographed with outside his NYC hotel just one day earlier. And what about the other blonde babe he partied with at the Wireless Festival? We can’t even keep track anymore!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga is trying to make Kylie jealous over Instagram?