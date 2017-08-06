Did Aaron Carter Come Out As Bi-Sexual On Twitter? I Find ‘Boys & Girls Attractive’

Whoa, did Aaron Carter just come out as bi-sexual? The heartthrob wrote a very lengthy confession via Twitter on Aug. 5, explaining he’s found ‘boys and girls attractive’ since the age of 13!

Hats off to Aaron Carter for being so honest and brave! The 29-year old “I Want Candy” singer took to Twitter on Aug. 5 to get some things off his chest, namely about his sexuality. “This doesn’t bring me any shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me,” he began telling his six hundred thousand followers. “I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years old I started to find boys and girls attractive.” Is the former teen heartthrob trying to tell us that he’s bi-sexual? Aaron’s confession doesn’t just describe this thoughts, but also a physical encounter with the same sex.

“It wasn’t until 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, that I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with,” he continued. Aaron ended his post with a quote by Boy George, who is openly gay. “I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I didn’t.” No matter what Aaron’s sexual preferences are, we’ll continue to love him and his music no matter what! The guy has been through some hardships recently, including his DUI arrest and the death of his father, so this confession could be the light at the end of the tunnel.

The blonde hunk will also likely have the support of his older brother, Nick Carter. Following Aaron’s July 15 arrest in Georgia, the Backstreet Boy alum reportedly tried to reach out and get him the help that he needs…but his calls never went through. “Nick doesn’t have Aaron’s phone number,” a source told Us Weekly. “Aaron blocks everyone and changes his number so none of his family can get in touch with him.” We hope that Aaron can learn to let his guard down now that he’s more open about his true self.

