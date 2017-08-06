Farrah Abraham Flashes Major Skin In Red Thong Swimsuit After Butt-Tightening Procedure

Farrah Abraham was feeling herself while flaunting her new tightened butt near a pool in Vegas. The ‘Teen Mom’ star rocked a red thong swimsuit, showing off the amazing results of her latest procedure.

Hey, if you got it, flaunt it. Farrah Abraham, 26, was putting her new badonk on display while catching some rays in Las Vegas. She and Celebrity Big Brother’s Angelique “Frenchy” Morgan, 41, were spotted having some fun in the sun, but the spotlight was definitely on Farrah’s backside. The Teen Mom star rocked a red thong swimsuit that barely left anything to the imagination. Perhaps she wanted to make sure her new “tightened” butt got a decent tan?

Farrah is no stranger to cosmetic surgery, ash she’s under gone three breast augmentations, chin implants, a rhinoplasty and more. So, it’s should have shocked no one to hear that she was taking her backside in for some maintenance. She underwent a procedure called “Exilis” at the Beverley Hills Rejuvenation Center. A medical professional used radio frequencies to tighten up the skin and tissue, eliminating cellulite to make everything tight and firm. Judging by the swimsuit she was rocking, Farrah was obviously happy with the results. Seriously, that thong could not go any higher.

The “tightened” made its red carpet debut on Aug. 4, wen Farrah showed up at Crazy Horse II in Las Vegas on Aug. 4. She was hosting the appropriately titled VIP Vack Door Key Party, and she made sure to dress in a way that showed off her backside. The MTV star rocked a black jumpsuit that gave her some insane cleavage. Though, everyone was starting at her butt. The outfit was very sheer, and she practically mooned everyone when she turned her butt towards onlookers.

Farah’s butt wasn’t the only part of her that was getting “tightened” during her stint at the Beverley Hills Center. She also reportedly underwent vaginal rejuvenation, a procedure that tightens the walls of a woman’s uterus. Wow. If that wasn’t shocking enough, her ex, Simon Saran, 28, left everyone stunned with how he just came out and took credit for her needing that work done. “I’m very big,” he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Wouldn’t be fair to the next guy.”

What do you think about Farrah’s booty, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it’s one of the best butts around?