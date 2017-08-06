Drake ‘Fell In Love’ With Nicki Minaj The Moment He Met Her — Their Romance Is ‘Complex’

Facebook relationship status: it’s complicated. Drake ‘fell in love’ with Nicki Minaj the moment he met her, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, but their romance is far more ‘complex’ than that.

Is love ever really that simple? If upper class specimens like Nicki Minaj, 34, and Drake, 30, can’t figure it out, then what hope do the rest of us mere mortals have? The couple have a seriously complicated relationship, having broken up at least two times now, but maybe these new details will help clarify things. “Drake loves absolutely everything about Nicki, he idolizes her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks she’s the real deal and the complete package. He loves her looks, style, attitude, and talent. She blows him away on a regular basis!”

OK, so what’s the problem? All of that sounds insanely perfect, like they’re a match made in heaven. Ironically, it may be their strong friendship that’s working against them in the love department. The rappers “are like family, like brother and sister,” the source continues. “But, they also flirt outrageously with each other. Drake holds Nicki on a pedestal and compares all other chicks to her. She’s his ideal woman — fierce, beautiful, cool, and smart. Drake fell in love with Nicki the very first time he met her, and he’s been mad crushing ever since.”

Don’t get your hopes up, though. The Toronto-native and the “No Frauds” hitmaker have always played this game of cat and mouse, so why would it change now? “If they ever decided to actually fully commit, it would probably break the spell of attraction. Like, maybe reality wouldn’t live up to the ideal…and they both know that. Maybe it’s better to keep things as they are, and maintain this delicious ‘what if’ fantasy.”

