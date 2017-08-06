FA Community Shield: Chelsea Vs. Arsenal – Watch The Thrilling Match Online

Before the Premier League starts its new season, Chelsea will challenge Arsenal for the FA Community Shield on Aug. 6. The game kicks off at 9:00 AM ET so start the day with some soccer goodness!

The FA Community Shield is the annual match that pits the previous English Premier League season winner against the winner of the FA Cup. That means EPL champs Chelsea will take on the team that beat them for the FA Cup, Arsenal, in an epic rematch. Such a match could only happen at Wembley Stadium, the heart of English soccer, so fans better start their day off right – by watching some sports!

For Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, 48, this match is a chance to avenge the shocking end to the 2016-17 season. After the Blues clinched the Premiership well before the season ended, no one expected them to lose the FA Cup to Arsenal, a team that failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Yet, Arsene Wegner, 67, somehow led the Gunners to a 2-1 win, giving his club a little bit of silverware at the end of a disappointing season.

These two teams did meet in a pre-season friendly, with Chelsea going 3-0 over Arsenal. Yet, with the FA Shield on the line (and the start of the Premier League season around the corner) there will be nothing “friendly” about this match. The good news for Arsenal is that Alexis Sanchez, 28, returned to training ahead of this game after a bout of the flue, according to ESPN FC. Still, Francis Coquelin, 26, is out and Shkodran Mustafi, 25, is questionable. The last of these three leaves a major hole in the Gunner’s defense, one that Chelsea will happily exploit.

It’s likely that Antonio won’t utilize all of his weapons for this match, as he’s indicated he’ll bench the newly acquired Alvaro Morata. The 24-year-old has only started one game with Chelsea since jumping ship from Real Madrid and it’s not likely to change. “Morata is just starting to train with us,” Antonio said, per The Independent. “He has to improve his condition a lot to adapt quickly into our team. He is working well but it has been only five days. Today he tried to do his best but for sure he has to improve.”

