‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Carly Waddell Pregnant 2 Months After Marriage To Evan Bass

Congratulations! Two months after Carly Waddell tied the knot with Evan Bass in a lovely wedding ceremony, the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ stars announced that Carly’s pregnant with their first child!

“We are so happy to be expanding our family as we welcome Baby Bass in 2018,” Carly Waddell, 31, and Evan Bass, 34 told PEOPLE magazine on Aug. 6. Wow! While Carly or Evan didn’t give a due-date, it’s exciting to think that this Bachelor In Paradise couple will soon welcome their first bundle of joy. Currently, Carly and Evan live in Nashville, Tennessee with Evan’s three boys from a previous relationship – Nathan, Liam and Ensley. Each of those three sons is about to become a big brother to a brand new baby boy – or baby girl!

Carly’s pregnancy is even more miraculous considering she once admitted that there was a good chance she’d never be able to get pregnant at all. “I had hormonal problems for years, and five years ago, they told me they didn’t think I could have kids. They didn’t know what was wrong,” she said in a video diary for OVA Egg Freezing. Carly said that after hearing this news, she froze her eggs as a way to take a weight off her shoulders. “I have the best backup plan in the entire world. I’m excited and scared, but mostly excited!” Well, she now has a new reason to be excited, because she’s about to become a mommy!

It seems like it was almost yesterday that Evan and Carly were saying “I do,” and now, they’re expecting! This couple – who met on the third season of Bachelor In Paradise in 2016 – got hitched in a glamorous ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on June 17. Carly wore a phenomenal dress, mermaid Mercedes gown by Idan Cohen. She was a vision of beauty and grace, making Evan fall in love with her all over again.

“We had a dream wedding…” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “ It was truly the perfect day with friends and family in Mexico. There was no better way to celebrate the start of our forever journey together. The setting, in a garden overlooking the ocean, created a stunning visual that I don’t think anyone will forget.” Well, as they start this “forever journey” together, they will soon be joined by another companion. Congratulations, Evan and Carly!

