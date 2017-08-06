Blake Shelton & Miranda: The Reason He Wishes Her & Anderson All The Best

No hard feelings! Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have already moved on, but unlike some former flames, they harbor no ill-will towards each other. In fact, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Blake wishes Miranda and Anderson East all the best!

It looks like time has healed all wounds when it comes to Blake Shelton, 41, and Miranda Lambert, 33. The Voice coach is head over heels about Gwen Stefani, 47, and his ex also found a love of her own. Even though they had a painful split, “Blake heard about Miranda possibly getting engaged to Anderson East this year, and he’s actually happy for her,” a source close to the country crooner tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve both moved on and Blake doesn’t harbor any bad feelings towards Miranda anymore. As far as Blake is concerned, if they hadn’t split up then he wouldn’t be with Gwen, and he couldn’t imagine his life without her and the boys.”

“So although it’s not fair to say he’s grateful for their divorce, he certainly isn’t bitter about it anymore,” our insider added. Blake and Miranda were married for four years, before calling it quits in 2015. “That said, it’s doubtful they’ll be going on any double dates in the future! But, Blake wishes Miranda all the best and genuinely hopes it works out well for her and Anderson.” Things seem to be going swimmingly for Miranda and her new beau, since they’ve been going strong for almost two years. “Anderson is crazy about Miranda and she’s so smitten with him as well,” a source told Us Weekly. “Their friends can definitely see them getting engaged in the near future.” How cute!

Meanwhile, Blake’s relationship with Gwen continues to heat up! The lovebirds are getting pretty serious, given their romantic date nights, trips to Disneyland and more. She took to Instagram on Aug. 4 to share a video of herself dancing and cracking up with Blake! Gwen and Blake recently celebrated his 41st birthday together with a sweet sunrise boat ride, so it’s no surprise that he’s also close with her sons. He took the boys to his Oklahoma ranch in July and took them fishing, hiking and backstage at his concert!

