Bella Thorne Enjoys Topless Massage At Home Gifted By Blackbear — ‘Thanks Baby’

Sundays are perfect for some R&R! Taking full advantage of her lazy afternoon, Bella Thorne, 19, received an intimate massage from a secretive person she referred to as “baby” on Snapchat. We can only assume that she’s talking about new beau Blackbear, 26, since they’ve been inseparable lately. And hello, she was completely topless during the session! The pink-haired beauty captured everything on Snapchat (of course) on Aug. 6. “Thanks baby for the massage,” she captioned her story. “He knows I wouldn’t leave the house soooo it’s in my living room” AHA — at lease we know it’s a guy!

All signs are pointing to the “Do Re Mi” singer, but what’s their official relationship status? Bella doesn’t like to stay in the same place for very long, having dated Tyler Posey, Charlie Puth, and Scott Disick all within a short time frame…and it sounds like she’s keeping it casual with Blackbear too, for now anyway. “She’s still single as far as she is concerned,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s just having fun and dating around. She doesn’t want to make anything serious with anyone right now. Anyone who likes her shouldn’t get the wrong idea.”

Then there’s the question if the former Disney star is just using Blackbear as a rebound from Scott. After all, they got together right after her nightmarish trip to Cannes. Bella was majorly turned off by the party boy’s heavy drinking, but isn’t opposed to staying friends. “I think we’ll be friends for a long time, honestly,” she told Us Weekly at the iGo app launch party, adding, “I do have someone that I’m starting to see.” Insert subtle Blackbear reference!

