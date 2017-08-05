Rihanna At Crop Over Festival: Why She Decided To Leave Love Hassan Behind

Party for one! Rihanna is in Barbados this weekend for the Crop Over Festival, noticeably without boyfriend Hassan Jameel. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned why she left her man behind.

All of Rihanna‘s favorite things are packed into this weekend. Her native country of Barbados, the Crop Over Festival, and dressing up in elaborate outfits. The only thing missing is new boyfriend Hassan Jameel. The ANTI-hitmaker, 29, “hasn’t invited him because she doesn’t want the pressure of having to look out for him and entertain him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She just wants to let her hair down and relax with friends. Attending the Crop Over festival is extremely important to Rihanna, she’s proud of her roots and loves to give back by bringing publicity to her homeland.”

The girl is obviously fiercly independent. As much as she’d love to have Hassan there, she doesn’t need him in order to have fun. “Rihanna loves to party, and there is no better way to do it than on Kadooment Day. When she’s in Barbados she’s never hassled or bothered, everybody respects and loves her and allows her to do her thing. She gets to hang with family and friends, and she’s allowed to just be herself…instead of having to play Rihanna the superstar.”

Try as she may to keep her getaway low-key and casual, those words don’t necessarily exist in the “Sex With Me” singer’s dictionary. Did you see the way she dressed up on Aug. 5?! Rihanna flew into her home country a few days before the major holiday and immediately had all eyes glued on her. Nobody could miss her in that feathered bikini with a killer headpiece! The pop star flaunted her sizzling body in jewels, gold chains, and a pair of wings like it was Halloween or something. Crop Over festival makes Coachella look like child’s play.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s a bad sign that Rihanna didn’t bring Hassan to the Barbados?