Usain Bolt Loses Last 100m Race Of His Career & Fans Freak Over Crushing Defeat

Noooooo! Usain Bolt lost the last 100-meter race of his athletic career, coming in third to Christian Coleman and Justin Gatlin who took home the gold. Fans can’t believe this crushing defeat!

This is a major bummer! Usain Bolt came in third place on Aug. 5 when he sprinted the last 100-meter race of his career. The Olympian, who blew fans away in Rio De Janeiro this past summer, finished behind track legends Christian Coleman and Justin Gatlin while competing in London. Following his crushing and insanely shocking defeat, Usain is retiring at the age of 30. He hoped to walk away with one more gold medal to top if all off but sadly came in short in his last individual race. “My start is killing me,” he said to ESPN, “Normally it gets better during the rounds, but it didn’t come together.” Ughhhh so frustrating!

So many fans couldn’t believe their eyes and ears when Usain came in third. It’s just not in his nature! When Justin ran across the finish line to claim gold, he had done the unimaginable. The two runners shared the most incredible moment afterwards, as Justin went down on one knee to bow to his fellow competitor in the middle of the track. “Mad respect for what Justin did,” one user wrote. “What a legend! Moral Story: give respect to whom respect is due,” another added. We couldn’t agree more! Winning is great and all, but you’ve got to show sportsmanship to everyone.

In honor of Usain’s athletic career, others fans are looking back on their favorite moments. Like the time a cameraman bumped into him and knocked him over. Or the time he walked off the Olympic race track carrying a pair of bright yellow flip flops representing his home country of Jamaica. It’s not unheard of for athletes to come out of retirement (look what happened with Michael Jordan), so we can only hope that Usain will compete one more time!

