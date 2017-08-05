Selena Gomez Looks Gorgeous While Rapping Gucci Mane’s Verse In ‘Fetish’

Look out, Gucci Mane! Selena Gomez may be able to do all of ‘Fetish’ without you! The gorgeous singer took to Instagram Live on Aug. 5 to show off her epic ‘silent’ rapping skills while taking over Gucci’s verse in her new hit ‘Fetish’!

Selena Gomez is 25 and loving life! The songstress just celebrated her milestone birthday a couple weeks ago and she is already pulling into her new age strong with some fun-filled days! Sel took to Instagram Live on Aug. 5 to treat her fans to a little slice of an average day in the life of the singer and what they saw was adorable! The gorgeous young star was sitting in a car holding a Starbucks to-go cup and jammin’ to her own hit “Fetish.” Watching Selena rockin’ out was only made more enjoyable by the fact she totally stole Gucci Mane‘s verse in her own song!

Sel silently rapped along with Gucci and the sassy look on her face is just way too cute — even though the lyrics are super naughty! “It’s Gucci!/The way you walk, the way you talk/I blame you ’cause it’s all your fault/You’re playin’ hard, don’t turn me off/You actin’ hard, but I know you soft/You my fetish, I’m so with it/All these rumors bein’ spreaded/Might as well go ‘head and whip it/’Cause they sayin’ we already did it/Call on Gucci if you ever need me/I’ll be South Beach in the drop top gleamin’/Water diamonds, Aquafina/Just need you in a blue bikini,” Selena mouthed!

We don’t know where the singer was headed in the car, but we hope it was to see beau The Weeknd, 27. He’s been swirling all over the world for months now on tour, but he recently headed back to LA for Sel’s birthday and doesn’t have to hit the road again until September!

