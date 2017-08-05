Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 3, Launches Kids Clothing Line — Challenging North West?

Step back, North West! There’s a new kids clothing designer in town and her name is Royalty Brown! Chris’ sweet daughter launched her very own childrens clothing line and it may take down Kids Supply!

Chris Brown‘s 3-year-old daughter Royalty Brown already has one of the most sought-after jobs in the world — fashion designer. The preschooler has just launched her own clothing line and, of course, it is aimed at adorable tikes just like her! Royalty got a little help from her mama Nia Guzman in creating the unisex kids clothing line (well, someone has to do the boring logistical stuff), but little RoRo definitely put her stamp of approval and signature style on the threads!

The clothing line, Royalty Brown Clothing, will feature adorable monster graphics, two-piece outfits and even some personal cosmetics. Oh la la! Of course, nothing says fancy like Royalty! RoRo may have her own vision and style, but fashion is in her blood. The little princess’ father has his own line of designer wear, Black Pyramid. Click here to see pics of Chris and Royalty.

The preschooler’s mission statement is to offer clothes “for the fun and energetic kid with an outgoing personality.” That’s a pretty big goal for such a little person! But she’s not the only little famous girl in town with dreams of designing duds. On May 5, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, launched Kids Supply, a clothing line styled after the threads they dress North, 4, and Saint, 1, in. Little North is clearly as into fashion as her mama and it’s super adorable to think two tiny tots like RoRo and Nori could actually be challenging each other in business before they even reach kindergarten!

