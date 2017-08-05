Rihanna Sizzles In Barbados: See Pics Of Her Sexiest Bejeweled Bikinis Ahead Of Crop Over Festival

It wouldn’t be Kadooment Day without Rihanna! She arrived in her native country of Barbados ahead of the major holiday. Before the party starts, look back at all her sexy outfits from past Crop Over festivals.

Rihanna, 29, landed in Barbados on Aug. 4, according to the eagle-eyed fans operating the @Rihanna_Diary fan account on Instagram. With Kadooment Day set to take place on Aug. 7, Rihanna wouldn’t miss it for the world. The “Love on the Brain” singer has been a fixture of the national holiday, joining in the festivities y wearing the standard attire – which usually is a jeweled bikini that’s barely there. Rihanna was more sensibly dressed for her flight to her native country, wearing a pair of fashionable jeans and a sweatshirt. Considering the temperatures in Barbados are in the mid 80s (Fahrenheit) around this time of year, it’s safe to say she ditched those layers ASAP.

The Crop Over festival is not just a three-day thing. This event puts Coachella, Lalapalooza and The Gathering of the Juggalos to shame, as it begins in late May and ends on the first Monday of August, known as “Kadooment Day,” according to Billboard. Kadooment Day is the grand finale, as a massive parade runs along the Spring Garden Highway in the country’s capital of Bridgetown. There’s music, dancing and a lot of skin, as Rihanna has shown in the past.

In 2014, she wore a tiny bikini covered in white jewels. Even her Adidas high-tops matched. Nice. It was almost as sexy as the red-strap outfit she wore one year. Perhaps her best outfit was the black angel wings she wore in 2016? She seemed like a divine vision of Barbadian pride, rocking the jewels while spreading her wings to fly. Rihanna captioned a shot of her, along with two other gorgeous woman, with “Black iz beautiful,” per the Huffington Post. Who could disagree?

Kadooment Day and the Crop Over festival are all about pride. It was originally founded in the late 1600s as way to celebrate the end of the sugar cane harvest. After chilling out around the 1940s, the Barbados Tourism Authority revived it in the 1974 and it’s become one of the hottest events in the world (both figuratively and literally.) The question now is: what is Rihanna going to wear this year?

Check out all of RiRi’s past looks above, HollywoodLifers. Which one is your favorite? What outfit do you think she’s going to wear for this year’s extravaganza?