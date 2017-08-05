Rasheeda & Kirk Frost Planning A Family Vacation: Are They Getting Back Together?

Finally — some happy news! Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are planning a family vacation, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Does this mean they’re getting back together?

What a nice change of pace! Amid the alleged lovechild scandal, Rasheeda, 35, and Kirk Frost, 48, are looking to get away from the city for awhile to reconnect. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couple were on the verge of divorce when Jasmine Washington dropped the baby bombshell, but now it appears things have gone back to normal. “Rasheeda has stopped saying that she’s throwing in the towel — if, and only if, he really didn’t have a baby with Jasmine,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her heart is softening to the whole situation and she’s half way changed her mind about leaving.”

Of course this is all a “moo” point (remember Joey’s reference from Friends?) if Kirk’s paternity test comes back positive. He’s reportedly taken it, and now it’s only a matter of time before doctors mail him the results. But instead of anxiously waiting around, the reality hunk is trying to distract himself by treating Rasheeda like a princess. “They’re talking about a family vacation together this month,” the source continues. “They say they‘re doing it for the kids, but a lot of folks in their lives are taking it as a sign that they‘re getting back together.”

Still not convinced? How about the fact that the formerly estranged couple are in counseling? Rasheeda is learning all about forgiveness from their shared sessions. “They’re going very deep,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She’s actually starting to understand Kirk better and why he does the crazy things he does. He’s not off the hook, but it’s easier for her to find forgiveness for him.” Hopefully this family trip works out! It could do wonders to their marriage.

