Matchmaker Patti Stanger Slams ‘Mean’ Bethenny Frankel: She ‘Doesn’t Deserve Love’

Love — everybody wants it, but not everyone finds it. Then there are those who don’t deserve it. That’s what ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger had to say about the ‘mean’ Bethenny Frankel.

Patti Stanger, 56, might have a real “B” on her hands. The third generation matchmaker works with romantic trainwrecks all the time, but there’s one person who will likely never be accepted into the Millionaire’s Club. And that’s Bethenny Frankel, 46. “I just feel like when people are mean to other people, they don’t deserve love,’ the cutthroat Millionaire Matchmaker host told Life & Style, referring to the real housewife’s longstanding feud with Jill Zarin. The Real Housewives Of New York co-stars used to be good friends — until Bethenny committed the cardinal sin of telling Jill to “get a hobby” on the show. We agree that it didn’t make much sense.

In any case, the women still aren’t friends years later and it seems like Patti has chosen to side with Team Zarin. “She hurt our feelings, me and Jill,” she continued to tell the publication. “We were really close, and there are parts of me that still love Bethenny, but I would want an apology.” The Skinny Girl creator’s “hobby” remark might have sparked a minuscule flame, but apparently it was her behavior toward Jill’s husband that has Patti’s panties in a bunch. Mainly the way she treated Bobby Zarin during his cancer battle.

“More importantly, why did you hurt Jill while Bobby is sick?,” the love guru added. “You can’t make a f*cking phone call to Bobby and say, ‘how are you?’ Because, you know, he may not make it. This is not a game, this is real life.” Bobby was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009. Despite going into remission, the disease returned in November. Thankfully, Patti revealed that he “looks much better” and that the medicine is “slowly” working.

HollywoodLifers, is Patti right — should Bethenny apologize to Jill and make things right again?