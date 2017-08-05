Nicki Minaj & Drake ‘Flirt With Each Other Like Crazy’ & Love To Keep Fans Guessing

Drake and Nicki Minaj are reportedly dating, and by the way they flirt, it seems like they’ve got a hot romance going on. HollywoodLife.com has now EXCLUSIVELY learned that’s exactly what they want everyone to think.

After Drake, 30, and Nicki Minaj, 34, were spotted together at the Story nightclub in Miami on July 30, rumors started that these two decided to pull the trigger and become an item. After all, these two hip-hop heavyweights flirt like dopey high schoolers in love, leaving many onlookers asking “Will they or won’t they?” As it turns out, that’s exactly what Drizzy and Nicki want. “Drake and Nicki are just really good friends, but they love to keep people guessing!” a source close to Drake EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“They flirt with each other like crazy, but that’s as far as it goes,” the insider adds. “They are super close though, and they always have a blast when they hangout together, but Nicki has always thought of Drake more like a little brother than boyfriend material. Drake has made it clear in the past that he would like more from Nicki, but they’ve been friends for so long now, and know each other so well, that it’s moved past that stage for them.”

Nicki and Drake are romantic Machiavellis, as it turns out that their high profile flirting is “business-related,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Whenever Drake or Nicki send love to each other either on the ‘gram or at awards shows, it gets their fans buzzing about them. “It’s not a coincidence that a song or an album or something [is] released soon” after a steamy flirty session, the insider points out. Huh. Does that mean Nicki’s about to drop a new track or is Drizzy releasing another album?

While Drake and Nicky think it’s fun to flirt, their relationship has some real benefits. Nicki thinks Drake is a guy who gets her, and he doesn’t judge her at all. The “Baddest Bitch” rapper can relax around Drizzy, and that friendship is more valuable to her than hooking up or anything of the sort. Drake, on the other hand, is cool with flirting like crazy, because he thinks Nicki’s hot as hell. Plus, they keep all their fans on their toes, never knowing if their flirting is sincere or just part of the game. If anything, perhaps this latest round of relationship rumors means fans will get some new music?

Do you think that Drake and Nicki should date, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think they’re better off as friends?