Getting tired of using the same old emoji’s to share your online feelings? You’re in luck because we’ve got 67 possible new emoticons coming our way in 2018 including a frowning pile of poop and more!

Are there times when your poop emoji just isn’t feeling so happy? Now you’re going to turn that smile upside down as Unicode has announced 67 new prospective emojis for 2018 and a sad-faced poop is among the new additions being considered. The company’s president Mark Davis unveiled the candidates at the company’s quarterly meeting and we are so stoked for the new emoticons that could be heading our way. There are 10 different smiley faces being considered, with one including a party hat and confetti to show you’re having a blast. You’ll also be able to show off what temperature you’re dealing with, as they’ve got a blue face with frozen icicles on it for when you’re freezing in the winter and a red face with its tongue out and sweat pouring off of it for when it’s sweltering outside.

Everyone loves food emojis so naturally they're adding some yummy new favorites to the list. A pink-icing covered cupcake is a surefire winner, a sliced open bagel is in the mix as well as a salt shaker, moon pie, leafy green lettuce and a mango! For animals you could very well be able to show of when you're getting swarmed by insects as a mosquito emoji is on the list. A little bit more appealing ones include a lobster, peacock, kangaroo, llama and even a hippo!

The mosquito one could come in handy with a new hiking boot emoji to tell everyone you’re outside hitting the trail. Other clothing items of clothing include a lab coat, goggles and a women’s ballet flat shoe (yes!!!). There are new fun activity emojis that include softballs, a frisbee, skateboard and even a jigsaw puzzle piece for when you’re having a chill night at home. For the very opposite of fun you can let people know when you’re housecleaning with a broom, basket, a sponge and to go along with that poop emoji, there’s even a roll of toilet paper being considered! You can check out the full list of the 67 new emojis being considered by clicking here.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite new emoji that’s being considered?