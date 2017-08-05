If this is what Liam Hemsworth sees before going to bed, no wonder he’s madly in love with Miley Cyrus. During a shoot for ‘Cosmopolitan,’ she danced around while wearing nothing but sexy pink lingerie.

Though, let’s be honest: considering how Miley Cyrus, 24, likes being naked, she probably sleeps in the nude. With that said, Miley looked incredibly hot during a photo shoot for her upcoming feature in Cosmopolitan magazine. In addition to being on the cover of the Aug. 8 issue, Miley was photographed in her “children’s bedroom,” according to photographer Ellen von Unwerth. Ahead of the issue’s release, Miley gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look, uploading a video of her dancing on the bed while wearing pink lingerie.

“Thank you [Miley] for inviting me into your children’s bedroom and reading to us your very impressive diary from when you were 6 years old,” Ellen said in a picture from the soot, showing the “Malibu” singer posing with a pink binder. It looks like Miley took Cosmo back to her Nashville home to show where she came from. Now, the question is – which lingerie shoot is hotter: the pink frilly dance in her bedroom, or the “roll in the hay” she took while wearing a pair of high-waist panties and a bustier?

It will be surprising if there isn’t any nudity in this Cosmo shoot. Miley went topless while snuggling her dogs in bed on July 31. The “Free The Nipple” supporter did exactly that, showing off her breasts in the Instagram snap. Of course, Miley adhered to the social media’s strict “no nudity” rules, covering it up with a sticker of flowers. Even when she’s fully clothed, Miley’s turning head. She looked amazing when she was visiting her mother Tish Cyrus, 50 in Malibu on July 24. Wearing just a bikini top with a pair of Adidas sweatpants, Miley looked both comfy and sexy.

Liam Hemsworth, 27, is certainly fan of his fiancée, no matter what she’s wearing. The two are still engaged and Miley has gotten some great advice on how to approach her upcoming marriage. After watching Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, 55, have their ups and downs – they’ve each filed for divorce but rekindled their marriage in 2013 thanks to couples’ therapy, according to E! News – Miley has learned a valuable lesson. “Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love’s journey!” And if that means dancing in your underwear, go for it.

Are you going to pick up Miley’s issue of Cosmopolitan when it hit shelves on Aug. 8, HollywoodLifers?