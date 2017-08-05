Manhattan Suicide Couple: Heartbroken Son Gives Speech About ‘Unconditional Love’ At Funeral

As Joseph Scarpelli spoke at his parents’ funeral, the son of the Manhattan couple that leapt to their deaths held back his anger. Though mad over losing his mom and dad, he swore he’d never forget how much he ‘loves’ them.

It may be a long time before Joseph Scarpelli, 19, can come to terms with the tragic death of his parents, Patricia and Glenn Scarpelli. Their son spoke openly and honestly at their funeral on Aug. 3, per the New York Post, admitting that his parents’ suicide left him enraged. “Mama and papa, I want you to know that I am angry,” he said at the service, held in the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola on the Upper East Side. “But my anger will never be greater than my unconditional love for you both.”

The couple committed suicide on July 28, leaping from the ninth floor of a Manhattan office building where they both worked. Glenn and Patricia said their decision was due to a “financial spiral,” but Joseph seemed ready to forgive his parents for what they did. ““Last Friday, two of Gods disciples, caring, generous servants, [left us],” he said, with his older sister, Isabella Scarpelli, 20, next to him. “They made a mistake but that decision [doesn’t undermine] the son or the daughter, the brother or the sister, the uncle or the aunt, the footballer or the beautiful artist, the mother and father [they were].”

Still, the pain of losing his parents became too much for Joseph to bear. “My mommy, my mommy, my beautiful mommy,” he said while gripping the podium during the service. “The most beautiful woman I have ever met in my life. …Patricia was a creator at heart. She made a business, drawings, paintings, watches, clothing, all beautiful, but none as beautiful as my sister, Bella.”

Joseph said that his father was “a bull on the outside but a teddy bear on the inside,” and that as a chiropractor, “God’s grace transferred through his hands.” Ultimately, Joseph thanked his mother and father for being “the greatest parents a son could ask for. We had the perfect family. We were so close. You gave me the best 19 years of my life.”

The Manhattan couple’s suicide note said they had a “wonderful life,” but they couldn’t shoulder the financial burden of being more than $200,000 in debt. The note they left behind asked that people “please take care of [our kids.]” It seemed that Patricia and Glenn had already prepared their son for this dark day. In an essay published in his high school magazine, Joseph relayed how his parents always told him that he could “wake up one day and lose …everyone I love” in a blink of an eye.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Joseph, his sister, and the rest of the Scarpelli family during their time of loss.