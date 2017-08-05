Maddox Jolie-Pitt Turns 16: Pics From Childhood, When He Charmed Brad Pitt, To Today

Happy Birthday, Maddox Jolie-Pitt! Angelina Jolie’s oldest child turns 16 on Aug. 5, so help celebrate his extraordinary life’s highlights: his roots in Cambodia, bringing Angelina and Brad Pitt together and more.

It’s hard to believe, but the 7-month-old baby that Angelina Jolie, 42, fell in love with in 2002 is suddenly old enough to drive. Maddox Jolie-Pitt is celebrating his sweet 16 on Aug. 5, having grown up into a fine, young man. Though he’s coming off of a rough year, having been caught in the middle of Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina’s break-up, his 16th year holds a lot of promise and potential. It’s amazing to think about the life this one person has lives, and how it all started in Cambodia.

Angelina adopted Maddox in 2002, after having worked in Cambodia on Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. At the time, she was married to Billy Bob Thorton, 62, and it was clear that there was trouble in paradise since only Angelina’s tame was on Maddox’s adoption papers, according to Entertainment Tonight. She would file for divorce four months after adopting Maddox, but she would remain 100% committed to her new son. “Maddox was the first baby I ever held,” she said in 2013 while doing press for Tomb Raider 2. “He’s really made me a woman and everything that is, you know, just the warmth and find that side of that very nurturing and open.”

Maddox seems to have a natural ability to draw out the love in everyone. In fact, when Angelina started dating Brad, it was her eldest son who helped her fully capture her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star’s heart. “There was a coming together of him and Brad,” Angelina told Vogue in 2007.

“It’s a big thing to bring together a child and a father. It had never crossed my mind that Mad was going to need a father — certainly not that it would be this man I just met. …And we left a lot of it up to Mad, and he took his time, and then made the decision one day. He just out of the blue called him Dad. It was amazing…that was probably the most defining moment, when he decided that we would all be a family.”

Brad formerly adopted Maddox in 2005 and it looked Brad, Angie, Maddox and their family – Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 – would live happily ever after. That was not the case. Maddox was reportedly in the center of the alleged incident that caused Angie to file for divorce from Brad, but since then, he and his adoptive father have reunited. Unfortunately, Brad will not be there to witness Maddox blow out the candles on his cake, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Angelina will not let him attend Maddox’s big day. Hopefully, it’s still a marvelous day and Maddox is reminded how much his family loves him.

Take a look through the gallery above, HollywoodLifers, to see Maddox’s life in pictures. Do you think his 16th year will be his best one yet?