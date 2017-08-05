Joseline Hernandez is looking fine! The ex-‘Love & Hip Hop’ star revealed her rockin’ body for the world to see in a sexy topless pic posted to Instagram on Aug. 4 and her look will have your jaw dropping!

The Puerto Rican Princess is barring all! Joseline Hernandez, 30, took to Instagram on Aug. 4 to share a little bit more of herself with fans than usual. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star revealed a totally topless pic of herself that has all her fans going wild! The mother of one was rocking sparkling lingerie and showing off her rock hard bod while posing on all fours in a shot taken in front of a Puerto Rican flag. Way to show you’re proud of your heritage — and your assets!

In the pic Joseline is looking at the camera with her lovely red lips parted. Her thick eyelashes show off her gorgeous dark eyes and her long curly black hair frames her face and falls all the way down her body, acting as a shield for her topless half! Her stomach and pert bottom were on full display, and even the glimmering lingerie and shiny heels couldn’t distract our eyes from that! And other fans took note too! “My lovely sister from another country…loooove u..,” one wrote. “She looks good af,” another commented. “She looks so healthy 😍,” another user said of the Puerto Rican Princess.

The reality TV star, who recently announced she was quitting Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has been vocal about wanting a change in her life. She opened up about leaving the show in a letter she wrote to her infant daughter, Bonnie Bella, which she posted to Instagram not long after revealing her exit at the end of the show’s sixth season. Click here to see pics of LHH Atlanta season six.

