Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Rare PDA Pic

Can you believe it’s already been two years since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got oh-so-secretly married? On their second anniversary, the lovebirds shared a super rare pic of their PDA!

Exactly two years ago, Jennifer Aniston, 48, and Justin Theroux, 45, exchanged sweet “I dos” in the backyard of their luxurious Bel Air pad. The ceremony was extremely secretive, with only a handful of photos surfacing from their friends’ social media pages days later. Heck, we don’t even know what the Friends actress’ wedding gown looked like — or even if she wore one! Only 70 guests were invited, and the lovebirds decorated their wedding cake with two Muppet figurines at the top, according to People. Jen told people she was throwing Justin a birthday party to avoid tipping off the media, but it turned out to be their wedding day!

Privacy is what they do best, which is why it was super surprising when the couple shared a PDA-filled Instagram picture on their second wedding anniversary. The Leftovers hunk posted an adorable selfie of Jennifer kissing his cheek as he gazes off into the distance. He captioned it with Cupid’s Arrow, a heart, and a peace sign emoji. This may be the ONLY picture of his wife on his profile, so fans went wild with adoring comments the second he posted it. “The most perfect couple ever,” one wrote. “Proof that good things happen to good people,” another added. Awww!

When the movie stars tied the knot, everyone was so curious as to how they kept it a secret. Month after the ceremony, Justin spilled the tea to Ellen DeGeneres. “It was actually a massive miscalculation,” he said. “You’re telling half your guests ‘you’re unemployed’ and ‘we can’t trust you,’ which is of course not the case. We just sort of put it out there…people said yes to the birthday and I’ll be there, and if they said, ‘we can’t,’ we really put more pressure on them to be at the ‘birthday.’ And then finally we’d say, listen, you need to come to the birthday.”

