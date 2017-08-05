Bella Thorne & New BF Blackbear Got Together After ‘Nightmare’ Trip With Scott Disick: Is He A Rebound?

To say Bella Thorne’s trip to Cannes with Scott Disick was a disaster would be an understatement. But now that that ‘nightmare’ is over, she’s found Blackbear. Is it something serious or just a fling to cleanse her palate?

Bella Thorne, 19, may have finally met her match — in a good way! The sexy young starlet has been seeing new boyfriend Blackbear, 26, for just a little while, but already he may have become the solution to her Scott Disick, 34, problem. “Blackbear and Bella started out as friends but things changed after that nightmare in Cannes with Scott,” a friend of Bella’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was one of the people who really boosted her back up. That’s what they bonded over, Scott’s kind of the reason they got serious. Otherwise Bella might not have realized how good Blackbear could be for her.” Click here to see pics of Scott and Bella.

“At first he was more of a shoulder to cry on and then things just happened from there,” the insider continued. “Bella loves how sensitive and supportive he is. Plus, they’re really similar in a lot of ways. They’re both super emotional people and they don’t hide their feelings at all. Bella says she feels like they have the same brain sometimes. Their connection is intense, it seems like way more than a rebound.”

Bella and Blackbear have been seen flaunting some major PDA on both coasts over the past few weeks and we had been dying to know if the relationship was legit, or just a couple of cuties casually cuddling. Now that we know Bella is looking for something deeper with the rapper, we really hope the situation works out much better than it did when she went to Cannes with Scott. Though both the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Famous in Love actress have made it clear they never had a “sexual” relationship, it was obvious she was very upset when she came home to LA after he spent most of the trip flirting with other women.

