Blake Shelton Credits Gwen Stefani For Saving His Life After Miranda Lambert Split

Forget horseshoes, Gwen Stefani is Blake Shelton‘s lucky charm! The 41-year old country crooner “thanks his lucky stars every single day that he has such a wonderful woman in his life — he never truly thought he could be this happy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Blake credits Gwen for saving his life. She was there for him when he was going through his breakup with Miranda [Lambert], which was the toughest thing he has ever gone through. Blake and Gwen totally bonded, she understood completely what he was going through because her marriage to Gavin [Rossdale] was breaking up at the same time.”

They say timing is everything in a relationship, which couldn’t be more true in this case. The singers met on set of The Voice and within a matter of weeks they were both going through divorces. Blake’s marriage crumbled first, following allegations that the “Little Red Wagon” songstress caught him cheating with SIX naked girls! Gwen’s marriage was also plagued with similar claims (or at least fears) that Gavin was unfaithful with their nanny. It’s almost as if it were written in the stars for Gwen, 47, and Blake to meet.

“They went from being each other’s shoulder to cry on, to best friends, to lovers,” the source continues. “The relationship they have built together is incredibly strong. Blake loves how easy it is with Gwen and how relaxed and low-key their romance is. What he cherishes most is family time that they get to enjoy with Gwen’s sons. Blake is at his happiest when he’s chilling at home with his girl and her kids. He’s amazing with them — a total natural, and they adore him!”

