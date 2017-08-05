Perrie Edwards Vs. Gigi Hadid: Which Of Zayn Malik’s Ladies Has The Sexiest Instagram Pics?

Zayn Malik has damn good taste — after all, he’s dating the stunning Gigi Hadid, and was previously engaged to the gorgeous Perrie Edwards! Check out both ladies’ hottest Instagram shots right here!

Earlier this week, the Zayn Malik, 24, Gigi Hadid, 22, and Perrie Edwards’ love triangle made headlines once again after Perrie seemingly dissed her ex and his girlfriend in concert. While singing “Shout Out To My Ex” at a Little Mix show, Perrie was singing the lyric “hope she ain’t faking it like I did,” but when it came out, it totally sounded like she was saying, “hope she ain’t faking it like Hadid.” The mishap didn’t appear to be intentional, but after Perrie sang the line, she and her bandmate, Jade Thirlwall, 24, could NOT stop cracking up. They even had trouble getting out the next few words they had to sing!

In case you forgot, Zayn and Perrie met when One Direction performed during the live shows on season eight of The X-Factor, where Perrie was competing with her girl group. They started dating and were engaged by Aug. 2013. However, at the beginning of 2015, he was accused of cheating, and although they stayed together for several months after that, their relationship was over by that summer. Things did NOT end well, either. Then, less than six months later, Zayn was first linked to Gigi after they were photographed hanging out following the 2015 American Music Awards — they’ve been hot and heavy ever since.

We’ve rounded up the sexiest and most stunning photos that Zayn and Perrie have posted on Instagram and put them in the gallery above. Check them out and vote below for which of Zayn’s gorgeous gals you think has the better pics on their social media account!

HollywoodLifers, which of Zayn’s exes do you think has the sexier Instagram!? Vote above!