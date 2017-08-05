Farrah Abraham Rocks Sheer Jumpsuit & Proudly Shows Off Butt-Tightening Procedure Results

Farrah Abraham has some shiny new assets and she’s not afraid to flaunt them. Farrah, who has already enhanced her chest, showed off her newly ‘tightened’ butt at a party at Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas on Aug. 4.

Farrah Abraham, 26, was looking very sexy when she showed up to host the VIP Back Door Key Party at Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas last night, Aug. 4. The Teen Mom OG star was rocking a sheer black jumpsuit that allowed her to proudly show off, not just her tan lines and surgically-enhanced, bronzed breasts, but also the results of her recent butt-tightening procedure. And believe us, her fanny is tight! Click here to see other Teen Mom transformations.

The MTV star’s black jumpsuit had a deep neckline that came halfway down her chest and drew the eye up and down her body! Farrah kept her most private of parts hidden with some solid black fabric, however her stems were on full display through the see-through material. The mother of one styled her red locks into some ultra chic curls and looked totally on point in the makeup department! Farrah added to her glam look with a pair of nude heels.

The butt-tightening procedure Farrah recently underwent at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is called Exilis, according to Radar Online. “The procedure heats up the skin with radio frequency to tighten the skin and tissue,” an insider told the site. “It goes deep and gets rid of cellulite to make everything tight and firm.” Farrah also had vaginal rejuvenation surgery at the center.

Farrah has been a very busy lady recently, flying off to Australia last month to film the new MTV dating series, Single AF. Farrah will be attempting to find her perfect man throughout the series, something she’s been looking to do since splitting from her longtime on-again, off-again beau, Simon Saran, 28, this spring.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Farrah’s new assets? Let us know below!